Penryn Town Council will be inviting people to get involved with creating a Neighbourhood Plan with a launch event this Saturday in the Temperance Hall.

A Neighbourhood Plan is a document drawn up through consultation with the whole community that is then pulled together into a blueprint for the future of the town, including a set of legally binding planning policies to direct any new development.

After some initial consultation, a steering group has been formed and they have been getting the plan underway.

Cornwall Council have endorsed the designated area for Penryn's plan and the town council have given the steering group a working budget and support and a list of objectives has been drafted from an initial questionnaire.

Although the list will develop as the plan progresses, the initial objectives cover issues such as: housing, parking and transport, economy, employment, leisure, environment, culture and heritage, with the overarching theme around health and wellbeing.

The launch will be held in the Temperance Hall between 11am and 2pm on Saturday, March 25.

Residents are invited to find out more, have a say, enjoy a cup of tea and cake and maybe get involved with developing the plan.