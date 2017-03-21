Penryn Primary Academy has been given permission to build an extension to house its early years provision.

The school had submitted an application to Cornwall Council to allow it to build additional space onto its infants school building at Treverbyn Rise, occupying land currently used for an outdoor area and a storage shed.

In its application, the school stated that it had started last year with 31 early years pupils, increasing through the academic year to 47, and this September 31 pupils had started, a number it expects to increase to around 45 to 50. Most of these are expected to attend for half days, equating to between 20 and 25 full time places.

Currently the pre-school has no office for the staff or welfare facilities and only a rudimentary kitchen, and shares staff and disabled toilets with the main school, and only has a single teaching space for all children between two and four years old.

A planning officer's report on the application recommended approval, with conditions surrounding water run off to avoid causing flooding elsewhere, and a requirement for protective fencing to stop trees being damaged.