A Carnon Downs who pleaded guilty to charges of making and possessing indecent images of children has avoided jail at Truro Crown Court.

Richard Andrew Charles Hartley, 52, pleaded guilty last month to three charges of making and one charge of possessing indecent images of children between March 27 and July 19, 2015.

The images included 45 at category A, of which 36 were moving images, 22 at category B, of which eight were moving images, and 27 at category C, of which nine were moving images.

He returned to court on March 3, where he was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and ordered to complete a 40 hour rehabilitation activity. He will also have to sign the sex offenders register for ten years.