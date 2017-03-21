Plans have been revealed for a new outdoor gym, children's play area and eventually a new skatepark at Dracaena Park in Falmouth following the transfer of ownership of the land from the county to the town council.

The land transfer secures the future of the Dracaena Centre, which is an independent charity run by a board of trustees, and the surrounding sports pitches. The pitches have been transferred to Falmouth Town Council’s ownership under Cornwall Council’s ‘localism and devolution’ scheme, for the benefit of local residents.

Also transferred is the ground lease the Dracaena Centre has with the local authority. The community centre already delivers a range of of sports, leisure, well-being, education and youth services working in partnership with the town council as well as over 40 local clubs and providers, and is looking to further expand.

Falmouth Town Council took over the grounds maintenance for the site last April in anticipation of the transfer, in which time both the playing surfaces and surrounding areas have been considerably improved.

It is hoped that by the end of the year an outdoor fitness area which will have a Parkour set-up, street fitness centre and eight items of the latest variable resistance gym equipment, will have been created on the bank next to the centre and a children's play area established on the lower field. Both these projects will be funded through section 106 money which is available now.

The transfer also means work can start on plans to replace the skatepark in the bottom field, although no funding has been secured for this project yet. A design for the skatepark will now be drawn up and expressions of interest will then be sought. It is hoped that, like in Newquay, whoever comes on board with the project will seek external funding to make it possible.

Falmouth Town Council already works in partnership with the Dracaena Centre to devolve youth services and the land transfer will further enhance those links.

Richard May, Dracaena Centre manager, said: “The Dracaena Centre is delighted that Falmouth Town Council have had Dracaena Park transferred to local ownership. We have an excellent working relationship with the council and look forward to being involved with many collaborative projects. There is a very positive feeling locally regarding the proposed plans for the redevelopment of Dracaena Park and the Dracaena Centre is keen to play a big part and to help drive these plans forward.”

Falmouth's mayor, Grenville Chappel, added: “I am very pleased to see this site transfer to local management. It is one of a number of community assets and services that the town council have taken on. The Dracaena site is one that residents and users told us needed improvement and the local management of the site will see the town council do that effectively and reactively. We will work with residents to put together applications for external funding to provide enhanced facilities."

Jeremy Rowe, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for localism, said: “Falmouth Town Council has a strong track record of working with Cornwall Council to deliver frontline services. When they approached us with a plan to take over the Dracaena Park, we were keen to be able to help them realise their local ambition. Falmouth Town Council’s proactive approach to take more control over their assets is a great example of devolution in action."