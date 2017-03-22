Plans to create a purpose-built student accommodation complex on the former Coachworks site off Penwerris Lane is being opposed by local residents who have now won the support of the town council in their fight against the proposals.

AGR Living is behind the plans for the 135 bed student development which have led to 136 comments being lodged with Cornwall Council - all of them opposing the scheme. Falmouth Town Council's planning committee has now added its weight to the residents' fight.

The plans went before councillors last week who debated them after hearing from Brian Pegnall who spoke on behalf of local residents. He said the scheme was "totally out of keeping" with the local area, would add strain on local infrastructure and lead to problems with highways and parking.

These were comments supported by councillors who unanimously recommended Cornwall Council refused the application. They said the over massing and over development would significantly change the street scene, parking in the area would be exacerbated with parking displacement in adjacent streets and the transport plan submitted was inadequate with the site poorly located to public transport.

Councillor Alan Jewell said: "Something will go there, now is our chance to push for something for local people to go there. I think people who live there would be more supportive of that. I cannot support this."

Councillor Steve Eva voiced his concern over the impact the development would have on existing residents and on parking in the area. "It's going to cause absolute havoc," he said. "It's pure greed by people trying to fit a quart into a pint pot."

Although not on the committee, Councillor Candy Atherton, added: "These vulture-like speculative developments that keep swooping in are unacceptable and I expect Cornwall Council to follow its allocation policy and not support this."

