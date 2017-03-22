There is just one week left to cast your vote for Falmouth's Town Crier, Gemma Garwood who is in the finals of VisitEngland's Tourism Superstar 2017 competition.

Gemma is one of ten finalists selected from nominations from across the country and as part of the contest, which is supported by The Mirror. She was nominated by Visit Cornwall, whose CEO Malcolm Bell, said: “Gemma is very active in the local community and eagerly spreads the message of Falmouth as a premier tourism destination far and wide,

“She is a showcase for the inspirational talent and passion that is so prolific here in Cornwall. A vote for Gemma is a vote for Cornwall.”

Gemma, who at 32 is currently the youngest town crier in the UK, has been in the role since March of last year and quite literally shouts Falmouth’s praises as she walks round the town.

Voting closes at 5pm on Wednesday, March 29 - to cast yours go to www.mirror.co.uk/lifestyle/travel/british-breaks/vote-now-decide-who-your-9736671.