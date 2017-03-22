This incredible video shows the extreme conditions in which the RNLI have to operate to keep us safe, filmed during an 11-hour emergency rescue of the 3,600-ton coaster Lady Alida.

Volunteer crews were called out at 3am on Monday after the 80m ship suffered engine failure, and in the blustery conditions began drifting towards the shore.

Lifeboats The Ivan Ellen and City of London III were dispatched into very difficult conditions, and raced to the scene three miles south of Gwennap Head.

The crews managed to attach two ropes to the Lady Alida and drag her two miles into safer waters, where she then dropped anchor and the lifeboats returned to the station.

Then, at 6.25am, Falmouth Coastguard requested the relaunch of both lifeboats as the Lady Alida had began dragging her anchor and was drifting once again towards the shore.

After ‘an uncomfortable steam’ the volunteers managed to reattach the towing lines and dragged the ship back out to safer waters, in a successful call out which lasted for 11 hours.

Patrick Harvey, coxswain of Penlee RNLI all-weather lifeboat, said: “It was an extremely long job, not made easy by the conditions.

“A fantastic team effort from both of the volunteer lifeboat crews from Penlee and Sennen Cove.’