Falmouth’s Pendennis Castle officially opened its new on-site eatery, Café No 6, with a special event which culminated in the firing of Long Tom, Pendennis’ 155mm Second World War field gun.

The bright and airy new café was installed at the Falmouth landmark over the winter months in preparation for the 2017 visitor season, and boasts a new menu not only including local and seasonal Cornish dishes but also meals inspired by the castle’s history as one of King Henry VIII’s finest coastal fortresses.

The café boasts a bespoke design inspired by its location, and draws its name from its situation within what was once room number six of Pendennis Castle’s imposing Victorian barrack block. The café’s walls are decorated with original features and images from the castle’s history.

Alongside the widest selection of freshly-prepared meals ever offered at the castle, Café No 6 will offer an improved dining experience through a better servery and enhanced seating which will increase the capacity of the café to 120, with 60 covers on outside tables on the historic parade ground and 60 covers within the barrack block itself.

Local and seasonal dishes starring on the new menu include potted Cornish crab with herb crostini, Cornish pasty and salad, locally-sourced fish and chips, and Cornish porter cake, whilst those with a historical Tudor inspiration include roast capon (spiced roast chicken), vegetable pottage (oat-thickened vegetable soup), yeoman’s pudding and ship’s biscuits.

English Heritage historic property director (West), Liz Page, said: “The team have been working throughout the winter to prepare Café No 6 for its official opening, and now the moment is upon us. For the 2017 season we are delighted to be able to offer our visitors a warmer welcome than ever before with a range of new freshly-prepared dishes served in comfortable surroundings either within our handsomely decorated new café, or outside on the parade ground in the Cornish sunshine. There has never been a better excuse to pay a visit to Pendennis Castle.”