Two new community defibrillators for Devoran parish were officially opened in Carnon Downs and Feock on Monday.

Residents braved the rain in Carnon Downs with youngsters and parents from Sunbeams Toddler Group, and members of Carnon Downs Film Club and Truro Lions joining parish councillors Bob Richards, Iain MacDonald and Caroline Johnson at the ceremony on Forth Coth.

The groups, all of which donated to the cost of the lifesaving device, unveiled the defibrillator in a red phonebox which the council adopted from BT, outside of the dentists surgery.

The other defibrillator to be installed is located in Feock on the outside wall of Ferris Garage, and the parish council thanked Tim Ferris for allowing it to install the machine, as well as Truro Lions for a grant towards the weatherproof cabinet.

A council spokesperson said: "These defibrillators can be used by anyone in the event of someone suffering a cardiac arrest and training is not necessary. The defibrillator is automatic and will actually talk the person through how to use it, it also won’t let a shock be delivered to someone whose heart doesn’t need shocking, so someone cannot be harmed with it accidentally.

"The parish council had previously installed the first defibrillator in the Parish in Devoran, which is located in the phonebox next to the Village Hall."