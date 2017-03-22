A car has gone off a cliff onto a Newquay beach this morning with two occupants being taken to hospital.

Police were informed just before 10am that an estate car had left the road and gone over a bank onto Porth Beach.

Firefighters had to use crash rescue equipment to remove the two trapped men, before one was airlifted to hospital with back and neck injuries and the other was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital by ambulance

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "The driver, a man in his 40s and his passenger, a man in his 70s, suffered injuries and remained in their car until emergency services arrived."

Neither man's injuries are thought to be life threatening.

The vehicle will be removed from the beach shortly.