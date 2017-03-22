Five people were killed, including an unarmed police officer, and around 40 others were injured, after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster during a suspected terror attack.

The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge, including schoolchildren, then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, stabbing the policeman before being shot dead by other officers.

The fatally wounded policeman, who was unarmed, was named by Scotland Yard’s top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer.

Mr Rowley told reporters outside New Scotland Yard, a short distance from the scene of the attack, that the death toll had been updated to five – including Mr Palmer, the suspect, and three members of the public.

Paying tribute to Mr Palmer, Mr Rowley said: “He was someone who left for work today expecting to return home at the end of his shift – and he had every right to expect that would happen.”

LIVE: Latest update from Acting Deputy Commissioner & national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing Mark Rowley re in https://t.co/K73LLDNfsl — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

Some of those hurt have been described as suffering “catastrophic” injuries.

It came as the Prime Minister vowed to defeat what she called “the forces of evil”.

Mrs May, who was in Parliament at the time of the attack, praised the bravery of police officers who killed the attacker as he sought another victim.

Mr Rowley said police believed they knew who the suspect was, but would not go into further details.

Paramedics fought to save Mr Palmer’s life, and that of his attacker, on the floor of the cobbled courtyard in front of Parliament, with Foreign Office minister Tobias Ellwood among those who rushed to help.

The police officer was wheeled away on a stretcher with his face covered.

Mr Ellwood, who lost his brother in the Bali bombing, could be seen pumping the officer’s chest then standing above him, his hands and face smeared with blood.

Armed officers, some in plain clothes and wearing balaclavas, swarmed around the yard just feet from where MPs had earlier attended Prime Minister’s Questions.

The knifeman drove a grey Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge before crashing it into railings, then running through the gates of the Palace of Westminster.

His attack left a trail of destruction as paramedics tended to victims on the bridge and at the gate.

1/2 I know the whole country will be thinking of & praying for those affected this terrible incident. Our top priority is people's security. — Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRudd_MP) March 22, 2017

2/2 We have the best police & security services in the world & we will let them get on with their job. — Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRudd_MP) March 22, 2017

We should erect a permanent memorial in the Palace of £Westminster to the brave police officer who was killed and to all who protect us here — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) March 22, 2017

What we know:

One woman hit by the attacker’s car before he reached Parliament was confirmed dead by a doctor at St Thomas’ Hospital. She said others on the bridge suffered “catastrophic injuries”.

London Ambulance Service said paramedics had treated at least 10 patients on Westminster Bridge.

Prime Minister Theresa May chaired a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee.

My thanks to the police and all who responded so bravely to the shocking attack in Westminster. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. pic.twitter.com/593IYZlewD — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) March 22, 2017

Very upset and depressed by the terrorist attack in Westminster, but unfortunately not surprised. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 22, 2017

Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism. pic.twitter.com/SidIuIztvu — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) March 22, 2017

Flag at half-mast over Scotland Yard tonight to mark the death of our officer & the other victims of this afternoon’s attack in #Westminster pic.twitter.com/NqaGSqJtmt — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

Eyewitness Rick Longley said: “A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman.

“I have never seen anything like that. I just can’t believe what I just saw.”

An eyewitness to the Westminster attack talks about what he saw pic.twitter.com/6HyawZsfvN — Press Association (@PA) March 22, 2017

Rob Lyon, 34, from Rugby, Warwickshire, was walking along Westminster Bridge with a colleague when he saw the car travelling at high-speed, hitting pedestrians.

He said: “I heard a wheel definitely hit a kerb, quite a loud crunch noise, I looked up and saw a car clearly hitting people as it came towards me.”

An air ambulance lands outside the Palace of Westminster (Victoria Jones/PA)

An air ambulance landed in Parliament Square and a regular ambulance came in through the front gates as medics rushed to help the police officer.

Armed police cleared the area around the incident, and Parliament Square and surrounding streets were closed to traffic while Parliament went into lockdown.

Photo shows police officer pointing gun at man outside Parliament following Westminster terror attack



????: @StefanRousseau pic.twitter.com/NzajEQofTV — Press Association (@PA) March 22, 2017

Westminster incident comes exactly a year after suicide bomb attacks on the Brussels airport and underground system, which killed 32 people. — Alan Jones (@AlanJonesPA) March 22, 2017

Witnesses described seeing a heavy-set man carrying a knife and running towards the Houses of Parliament.

Frazer Clarke, 25, from Burton-on-Trent, Staffs, one of a group of young boxers who witnessed the attack, said: “We heard a loud bang and screaming and then I noticed some smoke. I thought it was a car crash.

“I looked towards the front gate and people were running, a police officer and a fellow coming to the gate with two knives.

“He was stabbing the police officer with the knives.”

My thoughts with all the victims of today's horrific terrorist attack. A brave police officer lost his life protecting us & our democracy — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) March 22, 2017

Donald Trump was among world leaders quick to offer their support.

The White House said the US president spoke to Theresa May in a phone call following the bloody events in London.