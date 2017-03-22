About Cookies

We want you to enjoy your visit to our website. That's why we use cookies to enhance your experience. By staying on our website you agree to our use of cookies.

More info about cookies.

Live

Houses of Parliament terror attack: Two people dead, police officer stabbed man shot after car hits pedestrians on Westminster Bridge - live updates

Last updated:

    Two people have been killed in a terror attack in Westminster
  • The Met confirms there is a "number of casualties, including police officers"
  • The Houses of Parliament were in lockdown for about two hours while MPs were kept in the Chamber for their own safety
  • Reports that a man "mowed down" pedestrians on Westminster Bridge
  • A woman was pulled from the Thames alive following the attack
  • Armed police officers to be stationed on streets across London

Comments


or Register to leave a comment and/or receive comment alerts.
[deleted] 4:24pm Wed 22 Mar 17
[deleted]

Last edited: 4:34pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Score: 0
Experienced Optimist 5:03pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Crikey.

Score: 2
west hove 5:03pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Sad news, though 'Comments Closed' may be a better option with the usual array of nutters getting ready to spew some vile abuse.

Last edited: 5:24pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Score: 4
the wall 5:09pm Wed 22 Mar 17

My thoughts are with all those mixed up in this attack.

Score: 2
NckBRT 5:16pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Absolutely appalling. Let's hope they have caught the suspects and that there are no more casualties. Also, please don't use this board for any political gain. It's not appropriate.

Score: 2
jacko59 5:22pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Thoughts with all in Westminster.

Score: 0
west hove 5:55pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Best have 'Comments Closed' rather than deleting comments asking for comments to be closed after this awful news.

Score: 0

Next Up

This site is part of Newsquest's audited local newspaper network | A Gannett Company

Newsquest Media (Southern) Ltd, Loudwater Mill, Station Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. HP10 9TY|1350|Registered in England & Wales

This website and associated newspapers adhere to the Independent Press Standards Organisation's Editors' Code of Practice. If you have a complaint about the editorial content which relates to inaccuracy or intrusion, then please contact the editor here. If you are dissatisfied with the response provided you can contact IPSO here