Houses of Parliament terror attack: Two people dead, police officer stabbed man shot after car hits pedestrians on Westminster Bridge - live updates
- Two people have been killed in a terror attack in Westminster
- The Met confirms there is a "number of casualties, including police officers"
- The Houses of Parliament were in lockdown for about two hours while MPs were kept in the Chamber for their own safety
- Reports that a man "mowed down" pedestrians on Westminster Bridge
- A woman was pulled from the Thames alive following the attack
- Armed police officers to be stationed on streets across London
Comments
Last edited: 4:34pm Wed 22 Mar 17
Crikey.
Sad news, though 'Comments Closed' may be a better option with the usual array of nutters getting ready to spew some vile abuse.
Last edited: 5:24pm Wed 22 Mar 17
My thoughts are with all those mixed up in this attack.
Absolutely appalling. Let's hope they have caught the suspects and that there are no more casualties. Also, please don't use this board for any political gain. It's not appropriate.
Thoughts with all in Westminster.
Best have 'Comments Closed' rather than deleting comments asking for comments to be closed after this awful news.
