Westminster terror attack: Four people dead after car hits pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, police officer stabbed at Houses of Parliament and attacker shot
- Four people have been killed in a terror attack in Westminster
- A police officer is among the dead as well as the attacker, the Met Police has confirmed
- The attacker was seen wielding a knife having already "mowed down" pedestrians on Westminster Bridge
- Two people were killed on the bridge and a woman pulled out of the Thames alive having apparently jumped in
- The Houses of Parliament were in lockdown for about two hours while MPs were kept in the Chamber for their own safety
- Three French schoolchildren were among those injured in the attack
- Armed police officers to be stationed on streets across London as security tightens
Comments
Last edited: 4:34pm Wed 22 Mar 17
Crikey.
Sad news, though 'Comments Closed' may be a better option with the usual array of nutters getting ready to spew some vile abuse.
Last edited: 6:46pm Wed 22 Mar 17
My thoughts are with all those mixed up in this attack.
Absolutely appalling. Let's hope they have caught the suspects and that there are no more casualties. Also, please don't use this board for any political gain. It's not appropriate.
Thoughts with all in Westminster.
Four dead including one police officer & the attacker
Yes I think comments should be closed on this article at this time
I doubt even this will make the liberal left feel guilty.
There we go.
Omg . Please help us.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who lost their lives today with the exception of the nutter who did this!
It is time to fully train and arm ALL British police, if you agree please sign our petition - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/192141/sponsors/xAeeTfE6kLhovDm3yld
It looks like the attacker was Abu Izzadeen, who was well known to the authorities, and everyone else, as an Islamic extremist who wanted to kill the police and other infidels. How did he get away with this? Too much concentration on non-existent Brexit hate crimes methinks.
No surprises here then....
