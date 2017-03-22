About Cookies

Westminster terror attack: Four people dead after car hits pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, police officer stabbed at Houses of Parliament and attacker shot

Last updated:

    Four people have been killed in a terror attack in Westminster
  • A police officer is among the dead as well as the attacker, the Met Police has confirmed
  • The attacker was seen wielding a knife having already "mowed down" pedestrians on Westminster Bridge
  • Two people were killed on the bridge and a woman pulled out of the Thames alive having apparently jumped in
  • The Houses of Parliament were in lockdown for about two hours while MPs were kept in the Chamber for their own safety
  • Three French schoolchildren were among those injured in the attack
  • Armed police officers to be stationed on streets across London as security tightens

[deleted] 4:24pm Wed 22 Mar 17
Last edited: 4:34pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Score: 0
Experienced Optimist 5:03pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Crikey.

Score: 3
west hove 5:03pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Sad news, though 'Comments Closed' may be a better option with the usual array of nutters getting ready to spew some vile abuse.

Last edited: 6:46pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Score: 7
the wall 5:09pm Wed 22 Mar 17

My thoughts are with all those mixed up in this attack.

Score: 3
NckBRT 5:16pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Absolutely appalling. Let's hope they have caught the suspects and that there are no more casualties. Also, please don't use this board for any political gain. It's not appropriate.

Score: 6
jacko59 5:22pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Thoughts with all in Westminster.

Score: 1
[deleted] 5:55pm Wed 22 Mar 17
Score: 0
William Rudd 6:01pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Four dead including one police officer & the attacker

Score: 0
[deleted] 6:25pm Wed 22 Mar 17
Score: 0
Claudius 6:34pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Yes I think comments should be closed on this article at this time

Score: 1
greegdom 6:34pm Wed 22 Mar 17

I doubt even this will make the liberal left feel guilty.

Score: 1
lewes10 Replying greegdom 6:43pm Wed 22 Mar 17

There we go.

Score: 2
nawtbettertotlakabout 6:46pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Omg . Please help us.

Score: 0
Hereford Voice 7:39pm Wed 22 Mar 17

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who lost their lives today with the exception of the nutter who did this!

It is time to fully train and arm ALL British police, if you agree please sign our petition - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/192141/sponsors/xAeeTfE6kLhovDm3yld

Score: 0
Sussex66 7:43pm Wed 22 Mar 17

It looks like the attacker was Abu Izzadeen, who was well known to the authorities, and everyone else, as an Islamic extremist who wanted to kill the police and other infidels. How did he get away with this? Too much concentration on non-existent Brexit hate crimes methinks.

Score: 1
Hereford Voice Replying Sussex66 7:45pm Wed 22 Mar 17

No surprises here then....

Score: 0

