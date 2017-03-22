Sarah Newton, MP for Truro and Falmouth, is in lock down after a policeman was stabbed and his apparent attacker shot by police officers at the Houses of Parliament.

Gun shots rang out outside the Palace of Westminster after a man ran through the gates into the front yard of the parliamentary compound, apparently waving a knife.

Two people were seen being treated on the ground in New Palace Yard amid shouts and screams, and an air ambulance was in attendance.

Sarah Newton, among other MPs, was in Portcullis House at the time of the incident, and the building remains in lockdown while order is restored.

A spokesperson for Sarah's office said that "she's all safe."