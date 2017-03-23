Update - George Eustice, MP for Camborne, Redruth & Hayle, has now issued a comment. He said: “This morning I have been in the House of Commons where the Prime Minister has just delivered a statement on the terrorist attack yesterday.

"The mood of the House was sombre, but unified and resolute.

"There were many tributes to the bravery of PC Keith Palmer who was among those murdered.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones in this appalling attack.”



MPs from Cornwall have issued statements following yesterday's terror attack in London in which four people died, including the attacker himself.

The attack began at around 3pm on March 22 after a man driving a Hyundai 4x4 crashed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before sprinting towards the gates of Parliament.

Police officer Keith Palmer was stabbed to death during the attack before the unnamed knifeman, who later died in hospital, was shot by armed police.

Around 40 people were seriously injured in the attack, and while the incident was ongoing MPs were in lockdown in Portcullis House.

Scott Mann, MP for North Cornwall, wrote: "Following the horrific events at Westminster and on Westminster Bridge today, our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this awful major incident.

"To those who acted in the line of duty, all the emergency services and people on the scene immediately, I thank you.

"Your bravery in the face of terror, standing up for decency and democracy will be remembered by me for a very long time.

"My team and I are all safe, but deeply saddened by the unfolding events and the news of the deaths and injuries which have occurred today.

"Our open democracy means the public can walk past the parliament that represents them, and in such a society, we all have to consider the risk of a potential attack.

"There have been attacks upon our democracy in the past, and sadly today is unlikely to be the last. We have robust security protocols in place to protect against events such as those that have happened today.

"Thank you to everyone, including constituents and friends, who have asked about our safety.

"They will not win, we are strong and united."

Derek Thomas, MP for St Ives, wrote: "Today a truly terrible event took place which has claimed the life of one of the policemen that work to keep us safe.

"Others lost their lives also and others suffered terrible injuries including young people from the Saint-Joseph high school in Concarneau, Brittany.

"Concarneau is special to us in West Cornwall as it is twinned with Penzance.

"I am deeply sad for those caught up in this and the families who are facing such trauma. This day will live with them forever.

"The police and security staff were incredible and responded immediately, moving towards the danger whilst shouting at us to get inside. I am in awe of the selfless acts I witnessed today.

"I don't understand what possesses someone to carry out such destructive acts."

Sarah Newton, MP for Truro and Falmouth, is yet to issue a statement.

Falmouth Police took to Twitter to pay a touching tribute to their 'brother in blue' Keith Palmer.

They wrote: "I'm so sorry, you were just doing your job. We thank you for your service. Sleep easy, we have the watch from here. RIP."