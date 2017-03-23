Devon and Cornwall Police have told the public to remain vigilant and not be alarmed by more "overt" armed police in the wake of yesterday's terror attack in London.

Despite there being no specific local threat, Assistant Chief Constable Russ Middleton said the attack was "a timely reminder of the need to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity you may see."

He continued: "The impact of yesterday’s events will be felt for some time and our condolences go to the families of the police officer and members of the public who have died and been seriously injured as a result of the attack.

“The police service nationally feels the effects of what we saw unfold in London yesterday and the impact on both our colleagues and the wider public.

“Devon and Cornwall Police officers and staff are always aware of the dangers of such attacks, they remain thankfully rare.

“Local people may see some increased patrols locally and might also see a more overt armed presence from officers. I’d ask the public not to be fearful of this, but to feel more secure that steps are being taken to ensure their safety.

“Devon and Cornwall Police stand with the Metropolitan Police and other forces in not letting attacks like this stop people going about their daily business. Vigilance and being alert to potential intelligence is critical, but rest assured everything possible is being done to ensure public safety at this difficult time.”

Anyone with any information regarding suspicious activity can contact the national Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789321.