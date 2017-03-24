Penryn College's year seven netball team has capped off an outstanding season as they were crowned Cornwall's county champions this month.

Earlier this season the girls reached the fourth round of the National Schools Cup, and they have continued to impress with victory at the County Schools Netball Tournament which took place at Camborne Science and International Academy.

Coach Angela Walker: “It was a long day and a lot of matches, but the girls worked well together and showed a great team performance.”

There were 26 schools taking part in the tournament, with Truro School and Truro High School among some of the stronger teams that the girls beat on their way to victory.

The team has trained after school every single Friday since September - a commitment that has clearly paid off.

Angela added: “Winning the tournament is a fantastic end to a very good season.”