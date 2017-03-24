Armed police were sent to Penzance following reports of a man with a handgun on the sea front yesterday afternoon (23/3).

Officers were called at around 1.35pm when a member of the public reported seeing a group of four men near Wharf Road, one of whom appeared to be brandishing a handgun.

Armed units attended, located all four men and undertook searches near the bus station.

No action was taken against three of the men but the fourth, aged 18 and from Penzance, was believed to have been found in possession of an imitation firearm.

A force spokesperson said: "He was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and remains in police custody and awaits questioning."