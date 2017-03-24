Residents at MHA Langholme Care Home in Falmouth gathered this week for a group music therapy session, after MHA successfully raised £13,000 to provide the life-changing service.

MHA, the award-winning charity providing care, accommodation and support services throughout Britain, launched an appeal to raise the funds back in November, so they could provide the therapy to residents.

Using music therapy, specially trained therapists can regulate resident's emotions to alleviate symptoms and identify their possible causes, and is viewed as important because it modifies a patient's behaviour and can even reduce reliance on medication.

Around 20 residents gathered last Thursday to sing songs, play instruments and listen to music played by skilled music therapist Sally Holden and trainee Richard Trethewey.

Richard said: "I'm about to qualify as a music therapist, I was here on my placement and I saw that it worked.

"It brings back memories and strengthens identity.

"It's great to get involved in days like this, helping the residents out with their emotions.

"Knowing that you have connected with someone who struggles to connect with people is really rewarding."

Sally Holden is a qualified music therapist, who runs sessions at Langholme one day a week.

She said: "You can do a lot in a day. It would be good to do more sessions, but I'm only funded for one day a week.

"This group session is for everyone, but I also work on a one to one basis.

"This is much more than just entertainment, its about helping people.

"In a group situation the music therapist has to be aware of all the things that are going on."

Alison Tudgey, activities coordinator at the care home, said: "It's been really successful, there's plenty of people getting involved with the instruments.

"The residents definitely enjoy it, it's personal content care because its music that tailored to their experiences.

"It's good to have the music therapists in, the residents enjoy hearing the music live. There is only so much you can do with CDs."

Zoe Steer, community fundraising manager for the west, said: "It's a great way for the residents to alleviate their symptoms."