A young girl has been injured after she was struck by a car on Boslowick Road in Falmouth.

The incident occured at roughly 3.40pm, and the young girl is believed to have suffered injuries to her hand and head, but they are believed to be minor.

Police were in attendance, as were the girl's parents, and a car near the scene had visible damage to the windscreen - although it has not been confirmed to be the vehicle involved.

Anna Kiernan, a senior lecturer at Falmouth University who witnessed the incident, said: "We were driving past just after it happened.

"We saw the girl sitting on the side of the road looking a bit cut and shaken.

"She was sitting up and I could see there was some blood on her hand and face."

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall police said: "A child has been hit by a car at around 3.40.

"It was a young teenage girl, who was conscious and breathing with a head injury but it doesn't look serious."

