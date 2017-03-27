Pupils at St Mary's School spent Friday afternoon manning stalls and selling goods, as they took part in the Enterprise Sale and tried to earn as much money as possible for their own classes.

The hall of the school was fit to burst as the children sold plants, cakes and savoury goods to a crowd of expectant adults.

Each class was given a loan from the School bank, which had to be repaid with an additional five per cent interest at the end of the exercise.

Some classes managed to make over £100 in profit, which the pupils will get to decide how to spend.

A donation for Comic Relief was also raised, as a result of a Cake Bake organised by Erin and Mia from Year six.

Headteacher Jacqui Scarborough said: "All in all, it’s been a very productive week and I have been amazed at how enterprising many of our pupils are.

"St Mary’s is a school where raising children’s awareness of economic well-being, through innovative enterprise, financial capability and world of work activities, is another important part of our provision."