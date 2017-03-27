A cracking time was had by all at Happy Days Nursery & Preschool's Easter themed event on Saturday, as parents and children alike took part in a series of specially crafted activities.

Around 50 people turned up to take part in the event, which raised roughly £50 for Comic Relief.

Cassie Andrews, deputy manager, said: "We were raising money for Comic Relief and having an open day at the same time.

"We had different activities going on like an Easter egg hunt, find the bunny, a cake stall, and we made Easter nests and Easter crowns.

"The children loved it, they got really excited about the Easter egg hunt."