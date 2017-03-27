The Devoran and District Spring Flower Show made a welcome return to Devoran Village Hall after a year's absence, due to the venue being refurbished last year.

The hall was once again awash with colour from the many entries in the numerous categories, including flower arrangement, cookery and handicraft.

This year there were a large number of children's entries, which were described as being of a very high standard.

A continuous flow of adults and children came through the door to view and admire the exhibits on show, and partake in the flower sale organised by the Devoran Gardening Club.

Cups and awards were presented to Tony Dyson, Irene Pooley, John Charlton, Patrick Holt, Ellie Sharp, Lauren Anderson, Ann Cunningham, Fiona McCallum, John Charlton, Joke Snell, Elaine Fletcher and Bill Cole.

Next years show is due to be held on March 17, and will again be at the Devoran Village Hall.