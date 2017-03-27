A Falmouth woman who was a carer for her disabled husband and her 87-year-old mother "lost it" after a day off and a few drinks, leading to an assault that landed her in court.

Returning home from a day out, Catherine Mary Lawry ended up having an argument with her mother, Mary O'Keefe, and pushed her into a corner, causing her to fall over.

Truro magistrates heard that 27 years of caring for Mrs O’Keefe - who had Parkinson’s and was suspected of early onset dementia - as well as being carer for her disabled husband, had got on top of her, and this triggered the assault.

Lawry, aged 56, of Meadowbank Road, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mrs O’Keefe on March 3.

Anita Kennett, for the Crown Prosecution Service, said an ambulance was called to the home by Mrs O’Keefe, who said she had been pushed by her daughter.

The victim, said Ms Kennett, was housebound and vulnerable, and used a walking frame. She had said that her daughter was drinking alcohol, which she had increased doing recently, and had pushed her after they argued. Mrs O’Keefe was not injured by the fall and was now being cared for out of the home by social care.

Solicitor Paul Simons said Lawry, who had already received a police caution in 2016 for assaulting Mrs O'Keefe, had been doing everything for her mother and husband.

On March 3 a respite day had been arranged, and while she was in Truro with her sister-in-law she had a few drinks. Getting home, she found her mother frustrated because the arranged carer had turned up late. Mrs O’Keefe was wound up and they had an argument.

Mr Simons said: "Through frustration and slight alcoholic haze she lost it, and pushed her.” She had not seen her mother since.

Lawry had contacted social care after the incident and her mother was no longer with her.

Mr Simons said his client had not been drunk at the time of the offence.

Lawry was given a conditional discharge for a year and had to pay £105 costs and charges.