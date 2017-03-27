The campaign to install a pedestrian crossing on Penmere Hill is gaining momentum, after a young girl was hit by a car on nearby Boslowick Road and had to be taken to hospital.

The incident occurred at around 3.40pm on Friday, and left the girl with injuries to her head and legs.

She was later discharged from the hospital as her injuries were viewed as minor, but now residents are calling for action before there is another incident.

Anna Kiernan, a senior lecturer at Falmouth University has been campaigning for a crossing to be installed for some time, and was at the scene of the incident shortly after the collision.

Speaking at the time of the incident, Anna said: "We were driving past just after it happened.

"We saw the girl sitting on the side of the road looking a bit cut and shaken.

"She was sitting up and I could see there was some blood on her hand and face."

But to Anna the accident was no surprise, as she has been campaigning with local councillors to have a pedestrian crossing installed for some time.

Over the years there have been several accidents on that stretch of road, including a four car collision in October 2015, and an overturned car in July 2015.

Anna has been talking to local councillor Candy Atherton, who has been supportive throughout the campaign.

Anna said: "A couple of months ago I wrote to the local councillor and we met at Penmere Station and told them we were concerned there were no crossings in the area.

"They said that they wouldn't install a crossing unless we had some data, so they passed it back to us.

"We set about it and I just got a spread sheet with all the info on it.

"There's been a couple of accidents on this road, it's more a precaution then anything.

"People rev their cars coming under the bridge to make it up the hill the other side, and there's nowhere for people with difficulty crossing to get across.

"When school children walk back they kind of run across the road, they just take the risk.

"I think there's a number of ways the council could rectify this such as installing crossing or lowering the speed limit

"It's just a problem, children don't really take that much care."

Candy Atherton said: "Lots of people cross the road at certain times, especially at rush hour.

"It's very narrow at parts and I'm very happy to be involved and to support the campaign."