To celebrate their 70th anniversary the St Stythians Male Voice Choir held a fund-raising coffee morning at Falmouth Methodist Church on March 25.

Visitors were treated to the choir's new CD, Let All Men Sing, and two live performances.

Many stalls were laid out around the hall selling cream teas, which proved to be very popular.

At 11am the choir chairman presented Mary Murfin, who represented Children’s Hospice South West's Little Harbour, with a cheque for £580 which had been raised at the choir's launch concert in February.

The choir is now busy preparing for the International Music Festival, when they will be competing against choirs from all around the world.

St Stythians MVC will also feature in the Hall for Cornwall at the Gala concert on April 29, and then at Helston Methodist Church on April 30.

Anyone who wants more information should contact Kathryn Downing 01872 863008.