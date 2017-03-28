A spot of rain could not deter families and friends at King Charles School from having a successful Easter Fair last Thursday.

Bad weather meant the fair, which is usually held in the playground, had to be transferred to the school hall, but soggy weather didn't dampen anyone's spirits.

Visitors and schoolchildren alike were still able to enjoy an egg hunt, tombola, seed planting and face painting, among many other activities.

School PTA member Martha Dixon said: "There were plenty of cakes, hot dogs all round, face-painting and lots of fun guessing games. The school also ran a busy second hand uniform stall.

"The PTA made a profit of over £1000. Money will go towards refurbishing the school library into a fun book zone, with dens and comfy areas."