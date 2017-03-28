A royal visitor will meet Falmouth marine workers and the town's RNLI volunteers next week as part of a tour of Cornwall.

The Duke of Kent will be at Falmouth Wharves on Monday, April 3, where he will visit Keynvor MorLift, the company which bought the site with support from Cornwall Marine Network (CMN) and safeguarded around 100 jobs.

The duke, who has long had a keen interest in the development of British technology and industry, will first visit CMN's headquarters, as the not-for-profit marine trade organisation celebrates the milestone of supporting 3,000 people into employment since its inception in 2005.

CMN’s chief executive Paul Wickes will be among the delegation escorting the duke to Falmouth Wharves where the party will be taken on a guided tour by KML’s managing director Diccon Rogers.

During the tour the duke will meet Falmouth and Helston sixth form students who are participating in a CMN pre-apprenticeship programme. Each week the final year students are spending time away from the classroom in order to learn boat building or marine engineering skills.

After a lunch hosted by Keynvor MorLift and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque the duke, who has been president of the RNLI since 1969, will board the Falmouth lifeboat for a trip down river to visit volunteers and staff at Falmouth Lifeboat Station.

There, as well as meeting members of the lifeboat crews and some of the management group who help to run the station, he will pay a visit to the shop, and will be invited to unveil a plaque to commemorate 150 years of lifeboat operations at Falmouth.