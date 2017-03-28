Top bakers in the area will soon be battling off to bake the greatest cake, and be crowned winner of the Great Helford Bake Off.

Cake makers from Mawnan Smith and the Helford area will be taking part in aid of the annual Save the Children Coffee Morning held on April 6 at Budock Vean Hotel between 10am and 12pm.

Volunteers from Trebah Garden café, the Shipwrights Arms, Cornish Maid café, Red Lion Inn, the Waymarker, the Meudon Hotel, Fat Apples Café and the Budock Vean Hotel are all expected to enter.

Judging the competition will be Save the Children Fundraisers Dr Paula and Dr Adrian Roberts, and all competition cakes will be available to view and buy by the slice.

Martin Barlow, from Budock Vean, said: "The chefs and cooks around this area have a very friendly rivalry and we all strive to serve our guests and visitors some of the best food in the country.

“We tried the Bake Off idea last year to put a bit of a different spin on things and attract a few more people to the coffee morning.

"The turn-out was phenomenal and the charity more than doubled what they usually raise.

"So we thought we’d run it again this year and ask the brilliant chefs in our neighbouring businesses to see who can make the best cake for this great cause.”

Dr Roberts said: "We feel honoured that our fantastic local chefs are happy to share in a bit of fun and raise the profile of this fundraising coffee morning.

"The cakes will be tasted and judged anonymously and we can guarantee it will all be scrupulously fair, so we trust there will be no battles with the rolling pins once we’ve made our decision.”