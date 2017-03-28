The mother of William Mead, Penryn boy whose death from sepsis at the age of one has raised national awareness of the disease, has spoken of a "beautiful" celebration service held at in Truro on Saturday.

Melissa Mead said the service was "touching" and praised speakers at the Truro Cathedral service, at which Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt apologised for the failings which led to William's death.

She said: "It was a really beautiful service. The readings that we had from the vicar that took William's funeral... he did a lovely reading.

"It was a really touching and intimate service for family and friends. It was nice as a family to be able to speak to those who have really supported us for the last couple of years. To celebrate William's life and all he's given us as a family, and all we've achieved since his death."

Mr Hunt attended the service to talk about sepsis and the work he has done with Melissa to raise awareness of the illness, and he also said sorry for the way the government and the NHS had "let down" William.

Melissa said: "He kind of said that we come to church to ask for forgiveness, which was quite unexpected to be honest, but actually we appreciate the apology.

"You can't make any change or move on if you don't accept responsibility or admit there was a problem."

Apart from celebrating William's life the service was a way for Melissa, who has just accepted a position with The Sepsis Trust, to continue raising awareness of sepsis.

She said: "It's a way to give thanks for his life and all he has achieved. He's had more of an impact in his short life than I could ever hope.

And speaking of her new role she said: "I already feel like I've been working for the charity for a year, it feels like home. That's where my attention lies now, I'm doing it for William, as his mum."