Would-be candidates for this year's town, parish, and Cornwall Councillor elections have until Tuesday to return their completed nomination papers by hand to the council's elections team.

Information packs and nomination papers are available from the council’s offices in Penwinnick Road, St Austell, and people can also arrange for packs to be delivered to their local one stop shop where either they or someone else acting on their behalf can collect them.

Anyone who is unable to collect a pack themselves or to arrange for someone else to collect them can request for it to be posted to them, although these will need to be signed.

All nomination papers must be delivered by hand, either by the candidate themselves, or by someone acting on their behalf, to the election team’s main office, between 9am and 1pm or 2pm and 6pm on March 30 and 31 and April 3, or between 9 am and 1pm or 1pm and 4pm April 4.

There is also a chance to hand in completed papers a little closer to home, on Wednesday between 9am and 1pm or 2pm and 6pm, at the following locations:

St Ives constituency : Ground Floor Interview Rooms, St John’s Hall, Penzance

Camborne and Redruth constituency: Room GWO2, Dolcoath Avenue, Camborne

Truro and Falmouth constituency: Room 2NO2 , New County Hall, Truro

St Austell and Newquay constituency: Council Suite, Penwinnick Road, St Austell

North Cornwall constituenc: Meeting Room, Chy Trevail, Beacon Technology Park, Bodmin

South East Cornwall constituency: Meeting Room, Council Foyer. Luxstowe House, Greenbank Road, Liskeard

To arrange a collection of nomination papers from your local one stop shop, or to arrange a home delivery, call 01209 614373 or email voter-registration@cornwall.gov.uk