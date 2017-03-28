The Environmental area have issed a flood warning that could affect local residents, and people being urged to prepare as high tides could cause tidal rivers to overflow.

The warning was issued through the Flood Information Service, and is in place from Lizard Point to Gribbin Head, from Wednesday until Friday.

A spokesperson said: "Flooding is possible over the high tide on the morning of Wednesday March 29, to the morning tide of Friday March 31 including all tides on Thursday the March 30.

"This may cause flooding of low lying coastal areas and quaysides."