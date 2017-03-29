A spot of bad parking turned into a call out for police this morning after an enraged pedestrian became abusive in Falmouth town centre.

The Falmouth Police Twitter feed reported at around 10am: "Busy morning in Falmouth. Units responding to a report of an aggressive male verbally abusing passers by in the town centre."



That was followed ten minutes later by an update reporting that the man was "upset that he couldnt cross the road due to a builders van parked in the way."

Officers added: "Words of advice to all parties involved "

According to police the van had been parked in a way that partially blocked the dropped kerb of a pedestrian crossing in Berkeley Vale.

It had been unloading into a nearby shop, and officers asked the driver to move and unload in another place.