Plans to renovate the Old Fire Station in central Penryn to create two modern flats have been approved by planning officers at Cornwall Council.

The owner of the derelict building, Mr R Bull, had requested planning permission and listed building consent to create a one-bedroom flat and a studio apartment at Fish Cross, on the junction of St Thomas Street and Broad Street.

Work has already been carried out to remove internal partitions, replace timber window lintels with

pre-cast concrete, and remove ceilings and a staircase, but was stopped once a Heritage Impact Statement was submitted.

According to the planning officer's report: "The proposed reconfiguration of the residential conversion to two flats within this listed building would be more focussed on revealing and respecting the character and internal spaces within the former small fire station building.

"The material and finishes to be introduced would be far more compatible to the surviving historic fabric and the plan form would allow an easier interpretation of the earlier form and use of this structure."

The historic environment planning team also supported the scheme, with a long list of proposed conditions aimed at preserving much of the surviving historic fabric, including the rafters and some detailing on the original fire station entrance.

Planners passed the application, subject to conditions including approval of roofing materials and joinery details, and the replacement of the temporary concrete lintels with Douglas fir, in order to "secure the preservation and enhancement of this designated heritage asset."