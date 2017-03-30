Plans for to keep Toast nightclub open later have won the support of the town council's licensing committee.

The Falmouth bar currently is currently permitted to operate between 10am and 1am, but had applied to shift its hours back to 11am to 2am.

Joe Peebles from Toast, who was at a meeting of the licensing committee on Monday, said the change was due in part to shifts in the way people go out, with a weekend that "starts on Thursday and goes all the way through."

He said: "We were shutting at one, and it's a no-man's land [in Falmouth town centre] because the other places that shut later stop letting in people. They are just wondering where to go next."

Councillors heard a very brief written report from licensing officer Sue Edwards, stating that she had "no problems" with the application.

And committee chair Rowenna Brock said: "If only everywhere was run like Toast. You're a well run place and there never seem to be any problems there... never any problems in the street."

Mr Peebles replied: "The problems we have had in the street have been people passing. We take care of it."

Mrs Brock added that it was "a nice small venue" and she would be "more than happy" to support the change of licence.

The matter will now be passed to Cornwall Council's licensing team for a final decision.