A woman has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon after falling 25 feet onto rocks in Falmouth.

Police, coastguard and the rescue helicopter were all out at Pendennis Point after reports that a woman had fallen some time before 4pm.

It is understood that the woman had fallen onto the rocks from the coastal path, and was rescued and taken to hospital by the search and rescue helicopter.

A police spokesperson said: "She has been airlifted to Derriford Hospital with head and back injuries. We don't believe they are serious at the moment, but we haven't got a condition update."

Police and coastguard remain on scene, talking to witnesses.