Friends and family came together over a proper Cornish lunch on Thursday afternoon at St Mary's Primary School in Falmouth.

Year four pupils at the school prepared a meal of pasties and cream teas before serving it up to parents, carers, brothers and sisters as part of their module on Cornish culture.

Ahead of the lunch, the children practised persuasive writing by sending letters to the school's food suppliers asking for donations, which provided most of the ingredients for the pasties and scones.

Year four teacher Chris Scarborough said: "That's why the children were able to sell tickets, and the money that they raise, once we've settled any other bills such as teas and coffees, will go towards their next trip."

One of the school pupils, Evan, said: "We're having a Cornish lunch, because our topic is Cornwall. We're selling pizzas, pasties and scones."

He added that he had enjoyed the day, especially as he got to eat some of his mother's pasty, and had also enjoyed the topic: "We got to go to Geevor mine, and we went under the ground and panned for gold and gems."