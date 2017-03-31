A project to give back control of local planning matters to the people of Penryn was launched last weekend at the Temperance Hall.

Members of the Neighbourhood Plan steering group were at the hall on Saturday afternoon to raise the profile of the plan and try and recruit volunteers to help take it forward.

David Garwood, town councillor and steering group chairman, said: "It went very well. It was always a bit of an unknown, you can put on these things and open the doors but you never know if anyone's going to come through them.

"There was a really good response from people, I was impressed with how many people came.

"Over the few hours we were open there was about 90-odd people there and everyone really seemed to engage with it."

The aim of a neighbourhood plan is to set out where new development should be located, and what type of development should be allocated to each site. If approved by Cornwall Council and ratified following a referendum of the town's residents, it will prevent developers from building on land that is not allocated.

Mr Garwood said the launch event had provided a lot of feedback and there had been "quite a few" people interested in volunteering or in joining the steering group.

He said: "The main objective was to announce that the neighbourhood plan was happening, and to get people to engage.

"We have to build on that momentum: get people to volunteer, get them on board, and there's no reason we can't carry on.

"We have done all we can do sat in the council chamber, so it's important from here on it's in the public domain."

The steering group will be continuing the campaign with a stall at Penryn's May Day celebrations in Glasney Valley on April 30.