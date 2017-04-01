The charitable souls of Falmouth turned out for a bit of glitz and glamour on Friday night with the annual Mayor's Ball at the Greenbank Hotel.

Falmouth's mayor Grenville Chappell and his wife June hosted a fun packed evening which managed to raise well over £1,000 for the Falmouth Stroke Club, the mayor's charity for the year.

Mr Chappell said: "It went very, very well. Extremely well. Everyone had a great time and we made quite a lot of money for charity. It's not all been counted yet but it's going to be in the range of £1,500.

"We had a charity auction which was run by Steve Kimberley, we had a lot of wonderful prizes from local companies and hotels, all of which will be getting thank you letters, and we had a wonderful time at the Greenbank."

He added; "We made a nice lot of money while having a great time."