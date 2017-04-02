There was cakes, coffee and canvas at the Penmorvah Manor Hotel last week as villagers came together for the annual Budock Church spring fair.

As well as the usual coffee morning bringing people together, and an array of fundraising stalls, this year saw an exhibition of art depicting or inspired by the church and its surroundings.

Vicar Geoffrey Bennett said: "Our annual coffee morning is about bringing friends and family together, and raising a bit of money."

The art on display included old and new works, with the earliest dating from 1839, while the most recent was a print donated by Falmouth clothing company Sea Salt, called Budock Fields, which features the church as part of the design and has been reproduced as a pattern on the company's clothing.

Event organiser Lorna Crewes added: "It's been fantastic. We've had so many people turn up, they keep coming.

"All age groups are here, celebrating and enjoying being together."

She added: "Penmorvah Manor Hotel have been very supportive of the church."

Altogether the event raised £1,422 for the church.