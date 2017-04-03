Highway Church in Penryn has thanked everyone who supported recent renovation projects which have helped it provide a valuable community space for the town.

The church has been active in the community since 1989, and in 2012 it purchased the Old School building on Church Road, which has gradually been converted into the Highway Community Centre, with the installation of a coffee bar, commercial kitchen, central heating, roof insulation and disabled access and new toilets.

One of the last large-scale projects was to install new, electrically-opening rooflights into the main hall to replace corrugated plastic windows which had limited ventilation and increased the hall's carbon footprint by letting heat escape. The project also included the replacement of three windows in the hall to provide better ventilation.

Tim Gooch, of Highway Church, said: "This building has become a base for much our community activity, and is in use nearly constantly. A typical week can include a wide range of services, from creative workshops, a disabled dance group, toddler groups and daycare services, to sexual abuse counselling, debt support, blood donation or local and national elections.

"Hirers such as the NHS Blood and Transplant service and Embrace Dance Fitness have expressed concern previously over the lack of adequate ventilation, and have previously resorted to leaving fire exits open that lead onto busy main roads. With summer approaching, this is a problem that we are relieved to have tackled."

The church secured funding in autumn and winter 2016 and the renovations were carried out in February and March, with contractors working carefully to ensure each individual window fitted the constraints imposed by the building's listed status.

Tim added: "We are so grateful to our regular hirers for their patience throughout the disruption of building work, and to SITA Cornwall Trust, our major funder for the project, as well as Penryn Town Council and the Cornwall Historic Churches Trust, who also gave valuable contributions towards the work; we find ourselves delighted with the completed project."