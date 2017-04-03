There were cake and balloons at the official re-opening of Falmouth's new-look Citizens Advice office last week.

The town's mayor, Grenville Chappel, was joined by man of the charity’s staff and volunteers, including Citizens Advice Cornwall's chief executive, Neil Colquhoun, and chair of trustees, Sue Swift, at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The renovation project has involved a complete overhaul of the tired interior of the offices in Mulberry Passage, with a new reception room for clients and more workstations for advisers. A new kitchen area, new furnishings and new-look interview rooms have also been included in the project and essential wiring and plumbing work carried out.

Mr Colquhoun, said: “This is a major investment in our service for the people of Falmouth and surrounding areas. Clients, visitors, volunteers and members of staff will appreciate the clean, modern look and more comfortable environment.”

Mr Chappel added: “I am pleased to see the Falmouth Citizens Advice office reopen with a revitalised offer. It is so important that our residents have free and independent advice to address the problems that they might experience.

“This is something that both I and Falmouth Town Council fully supports and we will work in partnership providing the information services that are needed by our community.”

Sue Swift, chair of trustees, said: "We should recognise the help that we receive from Falmouth Town Council because they do support us greatly and it's appreciated. Problems are never going to go away, but if we can work together we can make it easier."

The office, off Market Strand, is open for drop-in sessions between 10am and 12.15pm on Fridays and on other days by appointment only. Members of the public can contact Citizens Advice Cornwall, by texting the word ADVICE to 78866 and they will receive a call back within 24 hours or the next working day. Alternatively, call 03444 111444, Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.