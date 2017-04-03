Falmouth Rugby Club will have to find a new way to secure its future after Cornwall Council refused permission to build and sell homes on land it owns.

The rugby club had sought approval to build 226 homes, including 79 affordable units, on land at Menehay, between Bickland Water Road and Budock Church.

But on Thursday the Strategic Planning Committee of Cornwall Council voted to follow the recommendation of planning officers and refuse planning permission to the club due to concerns about landscape character, visual amenity and losing the boundary between Falmouth and Budock Water, as well as the site not being on emerging development plans for the area.

The club had originally spent £200,000 on acquiring the site - which was previously agricultural land attached by a covenant to the grade II listed Menehay House - with the intention building a new home ground.

However local opposition to relocating the club from the Recreation Ground near the centre of town and building houses on the site led to those plans being abandoned, leaving the club massively in debt to its members and with a piece of land it didn't need.

It had been hoped that the site could be developed, in partnership with Westcountry Land, so the loan could be repaid and profits could be used to upgrade the club, as well as providing more facilities for local schoolchildren.

Falmouth Rugby Club chairman James Instance said: "We are very, very disappointed by the decision. A lot of people have put a lot of hard work and effort in putting something together which we thought would benefit not just the rugby club but also the town, the community and the broader sporting environment.

"What we will have to do now is see what our options are, and see where we are with our partners.

"We still have this land which we ow, but can't develop as a sports facility, so we will have to look and see what options are open to us to secure our future."

Strategic Planning Committee members refused the application, which sought outline permission for all 226 homes and detailed permission for the first tranche of 71 homes, on three grounds, following

the recommendations of planning officer Peter Bainbridge.

They found that the plans were not in the council's Site Allocations Development Plan Document, which lists sites approved for development, and the potential effects on the landscape

were such that deviating form the plan could not be justified.

They also found that the development would damage landscape character and visual amenity and would "erode the separation between Budock Water and Falmouth," and the application lacked evidence of contributions towards necessary open space and educational infrastructure.

Asked whether the club is planning to appeal the council's decision, Mr Instance said if the partners in the project recommended an appeal "we will be looking to support that," but added: "We need to discuss that with them."