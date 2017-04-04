It was a bittersweet day for Chris Lea on Friday when he was surrounded by children, colleagues and parents as he enjoyed his last day as head of Mylor School.

Mr Lea was joined by his wife, Judith, for his final hours in charge when he was treated to a concert performed by pupils and then a number of presentations from staff and the chair of governors, Paul Dale who said he had been a "fantastic teacher, leader and role model" to many thousands of Mylor children.

The school and village community showed their appreciation for his 28 years of service by contributing to a retirement collection. As a result, Mr and Mrs Lea received £650 worth of travel vouchers and £90 worth of Marks and Spencer dine in for two vouchers, which it was thought would come in handy until Mrs Lea retires as assistant head at Perranarworthal School in July.

It wasn't just Mr Lea who received gifts, however, every member of staff was presented with a bouquet of flowers from the outgoing head.

Speaking to the Packet, Mr Lea said of his retirement: "I always new it was going to happen, but it has crept up - 28 years has really flashed past and there has never been a dull moment. I have been quite shaken at the presents I have received this afternoon. It feels like I need to repay that even more in the future some how, but it reflects the type of community there is in Mylor."

Mr Lea will be succeeded as head by Vicky Sanderson who takes over after Easter. "I am very pleased to to be leaving the school in the hands of such good people," he said. "It has always been about us as a school community and I have a great debt of gratitude to the great staff and governors who have always wanted to make sure the school is the best it can be.

"I am really sad to be going, but it is important that the school moves on and with all the things that are going to be new for schools in September, this seems to be the right time, at the beginning of these new initiatives. I am certain I leave the school in a strong place."

As for the future, as Mrs Lea does not retire until the end of the summer term, she has left her husband two pages of DIY jobs to keep him busy. After that, the pair will be jetting off to Australia for a month in November. In the longer term, Mr Lea intends to continue with his youth coaching duties with the Cornwall RFU.