A number of the UK's leading local news publishers are urging national advertisers to place their trust in local news.

Publishers including Johnston Press, Newsquest, Archant and DC Thompson are calling on ad agencies and brands to use local news media rather than relying on online ads.

They believe that by solely using algorithmic advertising household brands are being placed alongside extremist, unsafe and fake news content.

This is something that can be avoided by using regional news media, which reaches up to 70 per cent of the local area and provides a trusted, safe and highly responsive ad environment.

In the letter the organisations point out that local news brands publish content by thousands of trained and vastly skilled journalists, which is regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

By advertising in these publications, advertisers can have the peace of mind that comes with a safe advertising placement as well as reaching one of the largest digital audiences in the UK.

Local news brands traditionally score very well for trust, validated by a recent Comscore survey revealing local news site content is trusted almost three times more than social media content.

Beyond this, advertising helps to fund this much-needed, high quality, local journalism.

Newsquest, Johnston Press, Archant and DC Thompson are among those publishers represented in the national advertising market by 1XL, a premium publisher partnership that offers advertisers access to over 800 of their local news brands across the UK and Ireland in one purchase.

As part of its commitment to transparency and quality within the digital advertising industry, 1XL today also publishes its own online advertising charter confirming that ads will not appear next to extremist content and fake news.

Henry Faure Walker, CEO of Newsquest said: “The crisis of confidence in the national digital advertising market continues, with advertisers increasingly exposed and worried about the dangers of blind programmatic ad buying which is placing household brands next to extremist content and fake news.

"Google and Facebook are keen to apologise but they don’t have credible answers.

“Our content is produced by highly skilled local journalists, it is regulated, it relies on human judgement and discretion as opposed to blind algorithms, and it reaches and engages millions of people in communities throughout the UK.

"As a result, our advertising environment is trusted, safe and highly responsive.

“What’s more, advertising in local news brands continues to fund much needed high quality journalism across the UK.

"We hope that ad agencies and national advertisers will better recognise the value we provide and will agree that local news brands are worth standing up for."

Scott Gill, managing director of 1XL added: “1XL’s unique proposition provides advertisers with the authority to reach local audiences at scale.

"We believe that publishers need to come together to put pressure on other less transparent trading platforms/SSPs to introduce a recognised and endorsed system of inventory quality.

"We believe 1XL’s online advertising charter is setting the standard for this.”