Oyez! Oyez! The search is on to find Falmouth's next town crier, with a competition on The Moor on Friday.

Current crier Gemma Garwood, who is currently the youngest town crier in the UK, has already spent a year in the role, and is searching for a loud voiced heir with a penchant for fancy hats.

Gemma currently spends several hours a week around Falmouth, crying announcements, talking to people, and generally promoting the town, and anyone else hoping to take on the role would have to have a little time to spare.

The competition starts at 11am with a series of vocal warm up exercises, which will be followed at 11.30am by a demonstration by criers from around Cornwall, who will be competing to give the best shout about the place they come from.

At 12.30pm entrants aged five to 15 will be able to take part in a competition to become the youngest town crier in the UK, with the chance to perform at selected local events. Competitors will be able to perform a 100 word cry - which they should prepare beforehand - about their favourite things in Falmouth, and there will be prizes awarded for best outfit, best hat, loudest voice and cleverest cry.

The official competition to find Falmouth's new town crier will begin at 1.30pm, as would-be criers compete to perform the best 150 word cry about Falmouth. All entrants will be judged on volume, clarity, wit and costume.

After Gemma's heir is selected there will be a grand finale, a presentation to Falmouth of the new robes for the town crier, having been designed in consultation wit the local community and made by a local designer.

For more information about the competition contact Gemma Garwood on falmouthtowncrier@gmail.com