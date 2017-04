A member of the public talked down a woman who was threatening to jump in the water from Prince of Wales Pier.

Police, the lifeboat and coastguard rescue were all sent to the pier at around 1.30pm on Sunday to reports of a despondent female near the water.

The woman had appeared ready to jump after officers approached, but after they backed away and a member of the public interceded she was persuaded to come back from the edge.

Shortly after she was taken into in the care of police.