A SHORTAGE of baby Dereks, Traceys or Roys means a number of names now face extinction.

Scores of names made popular in the 50s and 60s are now at risk unless new parents start using them again, according to stats from website BabyCentre.

Tracking name data from its community of three million UK mums this year, the site has compiled a list of 36 once-popular names that are yet to be registered on its database in 2017.

The list includes Maureen, Joanne and Diane for girls while boys names facing extinction include Duncan, Nigel and Neville.

So if you're looking for a unique name for your newborn, it might be wise to ignore suggestions like Arlo, Drake, Amelie and Kendra and opt for one from the list below.

Let us know if you're considering any of these names?

Full list of names at risk of becoming extinct:

• Angela

• Bertram

• Beverley

• Cecil

• Carol

• Clarence

• Clive

• Cyril

• Debra

• Diane

• Donna

• Dean

• Doris

• Dennis

• Derek

• Duncan

• Elaine

• Ernest

• Geoffrey

• Horace

• Joanne

• Leonard

• Maureen

• Malcolm

• Nigel

• Neville

• Paula

• Roy

• Sally

• Sandra

• Sharon

• Sheila

• Tracey

• Wendy

• Yvonne

• Wayne