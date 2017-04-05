A SHORTAGE of baby Dereks, Traceys or Roys means a number of names now face extinction.
Scores of names made popular in the 50s and 60s are now at risk unless new parents start using them again, according to stats from website BabyCentre.
Tracking name data from its community of three million UK mums this year, the site has compiled a list of 36 once-popular names that are yet to be registered on its database in 2017.
The list includes Maureen, Joanne and Diane for girls while boys names facing extinction include Duncan, Nigel and Neville.
So if you're looking for a unique name for your newborn, it might be wise to ignore suggestions like Arlo, Drake, Amelie and Kendra and opt for one from the list below.
Let us know if you're considering any of these names?
Full list of names at risk of becoming extinct:
• Angela
• Bertram
• Beverley
• Cecil
• Carol
• Clarence
• Clive
• Cyril
• Debra
• Diane
• Donna
• Dean
• Doris
• Dennis
• Derek
• Duncan
• Elaine
• Ernest
• Geoffrey
• Horace
• Joanne
• Leonard
• Maureen
• Malcolm
• Nigel
• Neville
• Paula
• Roy
• Sally
• Sandra
• Sharon
• Sheila
• Tracey
• Wendy
• Yvonne
• Wayne
Comments
How can names become extinct in 2017 when there are hundreds of thousands of people already living with the same name. OK, I may be taking this too literally but how pathetic is it that the media make a story out of this when 2017 is barely 1/4 over with.
A lot of these new names given to children are very cringy. Some parent's are more concerned with representing their individualism through a 'unique' name without realizing how ridiculous it. Calling your son Bronson or Pilot comes to mind.
