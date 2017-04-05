Details of the candidates standing for election in next month's Cornwall Council elections have been released today.

To see who you can vote for if you live in the Falmouth, Penryn, Helston and the Lizard areas read on.

Cornwall Council candidates.

Falmouth Arwenack: Geoffrey Evans, Conservative; Tony Parker, Liberal Democrat; Kate Thomas, Labour.

Falmouth Boslowick: Roger Bonney, Independent; Jenny Booth, Mebyon Kernow; Steve Eva, Liberal Democrat; Nick Jemmett, Labour; Alan Jewell, Conservative; Patricia Minson.

Falmouth Penwerris: Grenville Chappel, Independent; Anna Gillett, Labour; Mathew McCarthy, Liberal Democrat; Nigel Rimmer, Conservative.

Falmouth Smithick: Candy Atherton, Labour and Co-Operative Party; Wendy Frost, Conservative; Tom Scott, Green Party; John Spargo, Liberal Democrat.

Falmouth Trescobeas: Frances Gwyn, Conservative; Euan McPhee, Green Party; Brod Ross, Labour and Co-Operative Party; David Saunby, Independent; Stephen Williams, Liberal Democrat.

Penryn East and Mylor: Faisel Baig, Labour; Tony Martin; Mark Stubbs, Liberal Democrat; Simon John Symons, Conservative.

Penryn West: Billy Burton, Liberal Democrat; Mary May, Independent; Ellie Phipps, Conservative; Harry Willoughby, Green Party.

Constantine, Mawnan and Budock: John Bastin, Conservative; Graham Marsden, Liberal Democrat.

Mabe, Perranarworthal and St Gluvias: Cathy Page, Labour Party; Simon Taylor, Liberal Democrat; Peter Tisdale, Independent; Reginald Williams, Conservative.

Feock and Playing Place: Martyn Alvey, Conservative; Iain Macdonald, Liberal Democrat; Bob Richards, Independent.

Lanner and Stithians: James Biscoe, Independent; Matt Blewett, Mebyon Kernow; Laura Eyre, Labour; Oliver Mas, Conservative; Nicholas Prescott, Liberal Democrat; John Thomas, Independent.

Helston North: Yvonne Bates, Liberal Democrat; Andrew Lewis, Conservative; Phil Martin, Independent; Mike Thomas, Independent.

Helston South: David Adams, Conservative; James Buchanan; Thomas Maher, UKIP; John Martin, Liberal Democrats; Alice Waddoups, Merbyon Kernow.

Porthleven and Helston West: Neil Clark, Independent; Jenny Dearlove, Liberal Democrat; Andrew Wallis, Independent; Danny Williams, Conservative.

Breage, Germoe and Sithney: Philippe Hadley, Liberal Democrats; John Keeling, Conservative; Karen Le Borde, Green Party; Michael Tresidder, Mebyon Kernow.

Crowan and Wendron: Kevan Cook, Liberal Democrats; Geoffrey Henwood, Independent; Henry Hodson, Labour; Loveday Jenkin, Mebyon Kernow; Roger Smith, Conservative.

St Keverne and Meneage: Wendy Gauntlett, Liberal Democrats; Paul Parfitt, Conservative; Julian Rand, Independent.

Mullion and Grade-Ruan: Helen Angel, Green Party; Marianna Baxter, Liberal Democrats; Alfred Mesropians, Conservative; Carolyn Rule, Independent.