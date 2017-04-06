Falmouth and Penryn Sea Cadets have received a welcome boost with a donation towards education and training from the Falmouth and Penryn Lions Club.

The cadets welcomed Lions president Roy Wright and representatives of the group into their unit at TS Robert Hichens in Commercial Road, Penryn, on Monday (3/6).

While there the Lions presented a cheque for £800 to the group, in support of the education and training opportunities available to cadets.

Gill Grant, cadets committee chair, said: "We are delighted for the continued financial support from the Falmouth & Penryn Lions Club. We have to constantly raise money to provide this amazing facility for the children of both towns and the surrounding areas, this money will go to support education and training."